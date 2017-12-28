Derogatory speeches against nation require adequate action

It seems that Asaduddin Owaisi always wants to remain in media-highlights through his speeches. Till now his brother Akbaruddin Owaisi was known to deliver such hate-speeches, but most recent speech of Asaduddin Owaisi challenging potency of people from majority community humorously advising them to taste Rs 5000 worth betel-leaf full of herbs from a particular Hyderabad shop to increase potency to produce more children, is definitely not in a good taste. It is not a sin to adopt ‘two-child’ norm in larger interest of self and nation. Such derogatory speeches likely to provoke people and they do require adequate action.

Subhash Chandra Agrawal

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)