Deteriorating law and order situation in Darjeeling

The law and order situation in Darjeeling and other neighbouring cities like Shillong, Dibrugur and Assam is tense and it is advisable to stay safe rather than venture out to visit the hilly region on a vacation. It will take another three months to restore normalcy and peace and the bottleneck will be cleared once for all. As far now the position is going from bad to worse and army is called as a protection to avoid situation going out of hands.

Rugmini Krishnan

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)