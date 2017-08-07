Dilip Kumar’s health improving, still in ICU: hospital

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar, who is being treated for dehydration and kidney-related ailments, is recovering but is still kept in the ICU for observation, a senior official said.

The 94-year-old actor was admitted to the Lilavati hospital in suburban Bandra on August 2 due to dehydration and urinary tract infection.

“He is improving. He is doing fine. His creatinine levels have reduced. He is not on ventilator but is in the ICU. Due to the age factor, we have to keep him under observation,” Lilavati Hospital’s vice president Ajaykumar Pandey said.

“He will be in the hospital for a few more days,” Pandey said.