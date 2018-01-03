Dinakaran steals the show

The speculation continued till the RK Nagar poll in Chennai that who is the real heir of Late Jayalalithaa and the election results revealed the clear winners. Against all odds. Independent candidate Dinakaran upset the applecart and recorded a landslide victory and inflicting a big blow to ruling AIADMK pair. DMK, the strong contender after the 2G verdict going in favour of them failed to get the security deposit also in a three cornered contest. BJP relegated to fifth place after NOTA and that was a big blow for the National party to enter the South India in a significant way. The two leaves symbol procured by the AIADMK after a court verdict did not matter much, as the pressure cooker symbol of independent candidate Dinakaran went berserk and achieved an emphatic win with a margin over 40000 votes to his nearest AIADMK rival. Now AIADMK may face the chumming and the CM and his deputy could find it difficult to retain their flock in the coming months. The result in favour of Dinakaran may delay the entry of both Kaamal Hasan and Rajinikanth entering active politics as of now. Dinakaran gets Amma’s mantle after one year of death of his mentor. It is a double blow for both DMK and AIADMK and the future of their political ambition where Dravidian politics take the top seat all these years. Dinakaran stole the show in style.

Anandambal Maniam

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)