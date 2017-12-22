‘Dirty caste politics’ rejected in Guj and Himachal

BJP’s performance in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh polls is a victory of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s development politics over “dirty caste politics” of Rahul Gandhi-led Congress. All sections of society have voted above caste politics. This is a win of development politics of the Prime Minister. In last few months there were attempts again to sow seeds of casteism, but people rejected it.

Victory shows that entire India is joining BJP’s vikas yatra. Now it’s time for BJP to create and provide a good political leadership to the nation. Moreover, Rahul Gandhi must improve his ability to run the party acting upon the policies of Indra Gandhi as she is considered the best Prime Minister of India forevermore.

Md Rustam Parwez

