Divided opposition to corner state government?

Differences have cropped up between Congress and NCP ahead of the monsoon session scheduled to commence on July 24. Leader of opposition in the legislative assembly Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil had organised a meeting at his residence to discuss about the various issues to be taken up to corner the state government during monsoon session. However, NCP choose to skip this function which has raised speculations about differences between both these parties. Both Congress and NCP were planning to hold a meeting to discuss about the strategies to be adopted for exposing the failure of the government. On the other hand, NCP will hold separate meeting.

“The government is only misleading farmers by imposing various conditions for granting loan waiver. Loan waiver should be offered without any condition. Already farmers are facing huge hardships due to crop failure and rising debts. We always work for the welfare of farmers and will continue to do so in future. If the state government doesn’t resolve problems faced by farmers then we will intensify our agitation,” said Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil.

The monsoon session is likely to be a stormy one as opposition parties will raise their voice against issues like loan waiver offered to farmers, hasty implementation of GST without preparation. They have alleged that state government is not serious about resolving the problems faced by farmers. Opposition parties are likely to raise issues like corruption involved in tur dal procurement and sale, irregularities in the slum rehabilitation scheme, deteriorating law and order situation in the state, Manjula Shetye murder incident, corruption in education sector. Meanwhile the state government too is ready to face the opposition and will try to defend itself against the allegations made by opposition.

Patil also criticised the NCP for skipping the meeting organised by Congress and said, “We have learnt that the NCP is organising separate meeting to discuss about the issues to be raised during monsoon session of the assembly. Do they lack confidence in us? There is no difference of opinion between Congress and NCP.”