DJ Diplo composes song ‘Phurrr’ for Shahrukh’s ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’

Popular American DJ Diplo has joined hands with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan to compose the song “Phurrrr” for forthcoming Bollywood film “Jab Harry Met Sejal”.

Shah Rukh shared a photograph of himself with Diplo on Twitter.

Walked into the video @diplo is making for Phurrr! Got a starring role in it & his Decent jacket. Wes u r dope! Thx pic.twitter.com/1DLxfcAP3n — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 22, 2017

In the image, Shah Rukh is seen sporting a white T-shirt, while the American DJ, whose real name is Thomas Wesley Pentz, is seen in a black T-shirt as they pose for a selfie.

“Walked into the video Diplo is making for ‘Phurrrr’! Got a starring role in it and his decent jacket. Wes you are dope! Thanks,” Shah Rukh captioned the image.

The song has been shot in Lisbon, Spain.

“Jab Harry Met Sejal”, directed by Imtiaz Ali, will also feature Anushka Sharma. Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, “Jab Harry Met Sejal” is all set for release on August 4.

“Jab Harry Met Sejal” explores the journey of SRK and Anushka across Europe.