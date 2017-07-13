DJ Khaled selling personal clothes to help high school

DJ Khaled is reportedly putting up his personal wardrobe for sale to raise funds for high school students.

The 41-year-old music producer has teamed up with an online reselling service, Poshmark to sell clothes from his own closet to help motivate kids to graduate school, reported Billboard.

The sale proceeds from Khaled’s wardrobe will be donated to his “Win More Music” campaign, which is in collaboration with non-profit organisation Get Schooled, to secure the future of the kids.

The “Grateful” producer launched the first four collections from his wardrobe on the online marketplace.

The clothes line includes matching powder blue satin suits he and his son Asahd wore on his latest album cover, a Champions pullover, t-shirts, track suits, pants and a head gear.