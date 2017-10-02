Domhnall Gleeson almost said no to ‘Star Wars’ role

Actor Domhnall Gleeson says he almost turned his role in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” as he did not want to face the pressure of fame that came with it.

The 34-year-old actor, who plays General Hux in the new trilogy of the popular sci-fi franchise, says he was worried that being recognised in public would get in the way of his personal life, reported Contactmusic.

“Why would I have thought of saying no? Fame is the end goal for a lot of people but it is not mine.

“I worried that the accompanying fame would get in the way of how I live my life. It got a little crazy for a couple of months – for a while, going out and having a drink with my friends was difficult, and then it died down,” Gleeson says.

The actor will now appear in both the upcoming “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”, and its follow-up which is currently just titled “Star Wars: Episode IX”.

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” hits cinemas this December.