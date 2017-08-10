We don’t have 110 mn USD to make a space movie, says Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput, who is a part of India’s fist space movie titled ‘Chanda Mama Door Ke,’ feels that making a space movie is challenging due to a lack of budget.

When asked about his upcoming movie, SSR, who was spotted at a launch event, said, ” Making this movie was quite challenging, because it will be India’s first space movie. Knowing that we have all seen movies like ‘Interstellar’ and ‘Gravity’ and we also don’t have 110 million USD to make that film, so it is an extremely challenging thing for us. But, we want to give you that same experience without that much of funding.”

The ‘MS Dhoni’ star also shared the experiences from the NASA visit and told that he always wanted to visit that place.

“I was in the NASA and I always wanted to go to the NASA. I dropped out of my engineering college in third year. My friends completed and went to the best B-schools, but they could not go to NASA. I always make sure that I click pictures there and send to them to make them jealous. I spent some time there, did everything that an astronaut needs to do, so that I don’t disappoint the fans when they see the movie.”

Sushant will be seen as an astronaut in the film. He visited the NASA centre in the U.S. to prepare for the space adventure to experience zero gravity.

Directed by Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, the film also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and R. Madhavan.