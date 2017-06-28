Don’t expect too much from Modi-Trump meet

Modi-Trump meet is more trumpet than anything else and nothing much should be expected out of it. Should we be believe Donald Trump when his own countrymen have lost faith in him. Unemployment is United States biggest problem today and we must keep our expectations low for easing visa rules just like we push locals for employment, US would do likewise and nothing wrong with it.

American economy is today growing below 4 per cent which is less than our economy which means it is they who need our help to push their growth rate and not vice versa. Our country has the talent to outgrow other nations and we need to exploit our own resources instead of seeking assistance from other countries to boost our economy. If corruption alone is eradicated from our shores, India would be the most developed nation of the world!

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)