Don’t interfere in people’s eating habits

This refers to your editorial ‘Killing in the name of cow’ (July 3). Eating beef is a matter of individual choice. One particular community cannot enforce its belief on others. Billions of people eat pork and remain healthy. None of these scriptural injunctions has a scientific basis and are simply blind faith-based beliefs. The Modi government has banned beef from the country which is not a secular step. Now it is trying to make reading and studying of the ‘Bhagavad Gita’ compulsory in Catholic and Muslim schools.

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)