Don’t levy GST on Ganpati idols

Imposing GST on Ganpati idols is craziness on the part of the government and everything this year on the festivities would become costlier as even the God’s have not been spared of Goods and Service Tax. The government should actually offer tax incentives on Ganpati idols that are environmental friendly so that more people are encouraged to buy idols that dissolve in water without polluting our rivers and seas.

We are thankful for our existence to the Almighty and discouraging people to celebrate festivities by putting tax burden can easily be avoided by the government. The State and government at the Centre should immediately issue notification to free idols from GST and I am sure it would be done and the same must have missed their attention as all sculptures which are used for art cannot be exempted.

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)