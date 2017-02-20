Don’t promote asses of Gujarat, Akhilesh tells Amitabh

Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Monday while addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli in a very poetic way lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and request actor Amitabh Bachchan not to campaign for donkeys of Gujarat.

Mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Akhilesh took a dig at the ad in which Amitabh was seen inviting tourists to visit the Wild Ass Sanctuary located in Little Rann of Kutch in Gujarat.

“Main sadi ke mahanayak se appeal karta hoon ke Gujarat ke gadhon ka prachar mat karein (I appeal to the superstar of the century to not campaign for the donkeys of Gujarat),” Akhilesh said.

UP CM Akhilesh hit out at PM’s Mann Ki baat and said, “It’s high time PM should stop doing ‘Mann Ki baat’ and focuses on important things”.

He also hit back at PM Modi’s claims of power crisis in Uttar Pradesh. “Aap Ganga maiyya ko bohut maante ho. Ganga ki kasam khao aur bolo SP 24 ghante Banaras mein bijli de rahi hai ya nahin (You worship Ganga as mother. Take a vow in the name of Ganga and tell us if the SP government provides 24-hour power supply to Varanasi or not),” The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister questioned.

Meanwhile, Yadav, while speaking at Raebareli, also took a dig at Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati, saying, “Bua ji se sawdhaan rehna, BJP se pehle bhi raksha bandhan mana chukin hain aur agar mauka mil gaya to ho sakta hai phir mana lein (Beware of Mayawati, she has celebrated Raksha Bandhan with the BJP earlier too and may even do it again).”

“It is the Samajwadi Party, which is providing 24-hour power supply to Varanasi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi should speak truth and accept the fact that it is the SP government, which has who has ensured 24 hour power supply to his own constituency,” Akhilesh Yadav said.

Hitting the campaign trail in water scarce Bundelkhand, Modi blamed SP, BSP and Congress for the backwardness of the region and promised to transform it like Kutch in Gujarat.

On Sunday, Modi had accused the ruling SP government of discriminating on the basis of religion and caste.