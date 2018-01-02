It refers to your esteemed daily nation page (Pakistan violates ceasefire again, targets forward posts in Rajouri, December 28, 2017). The strong reply came in the wake of heightened tension between India and Pakistan after killing of four Indian soldiers, including Major Moharkar Prafulla Ambadas at Keri in Rajouri sector of J&K and Uri attack as well, in which 18 Indian soldiers were killed. As soon as the news broke, the nation appreciated the step taken by the Indian Army to avenge the loss of four soldiers on Saturday. It was really a tit-for-tat operation and selective target across the LoC which was taken out in a local tactical operation.

It looks like someone has justified his chest size today. I want to tell Pakistan that this is India and we are Indians, don’t try to mess with us.

While we sleep safely our brave soldiers stay awake to protect us. Let us fulfil our responsibilities in such a way that makes India stronger.

Md Rustam Parwez

