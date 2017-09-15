Drought threat in Maharashtra

The drought situation is getting increasingly bad and we find dry river bed all over the Marathwada and Vidarbha regions and it is pathetic. Agrarian crisis is ahead in 225 districts as monsoon is on way out and drought situation is threatening the farmers. The seasonal Rabi crops in the villages were ruined in drought. Also the hardship of widowed women of this region due to spurt of farmer suicides indicates that the State Agricultural Minister should act swiftly with the help of the central government to make things move in proper direction. The present status is really bad with 938 more villages were declared drought affected. This is the first time that such large number of villages has been affected by drought and the hope of getting further rains appears as a remote possibility. Providing major exemption to the farmers in the affected areas can be given a glimmer of hope. Loan waiver in the drought hit areas is a must to avoid the death menace in the state. The drought effect has taken the country by storm in general and Marathwada and Vidarbha in particular. It is time to adopt a scientific way to grow crops with reduction in irrigating them as the position in the last 10 years showing signs of a depleted look. The future looks bleak as the rains recede in the state of Maharashtra.

Anandambal Subbu

