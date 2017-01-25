ED issues fresh summons to Zakir Naik

The Enforcement Directorate has issued a fresh summons to Zakir Naik as part of its probe against the controversial preacher and his Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) under anti-money laundering laws.

Officials said the agency has handed over the second summons in the name of Naik to IRF’s legal advisor, who was questioned by it yesterday at it’s zonal office here.

The first summons to Naik, issued last week, could not be delivered as Naik’s address here was found to be locked, they said.

Naik, as part of the fresh summons, has been asked to appear by this month-end before the Investigating Officer of the case under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), officials said.

They said the agency wants to record the statement of Naik, who is understood to be abroad.

Meanwhile, the agency questioned IRF’s legal advisor yesterday and recorded his statement under PMLA and may now go on to call others associated with IRF and Naik’s associates for similar questioning, they said.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had registered a criminal case against Naik and IRF last month after taking cognizance of a complaint booked by the NIA under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against them.

ED is looking into the charges of alleged illegal funds laundered by the accused and the subsequent proceeds of crime thus generated.

The agency has already scanned some documents showing “doubtful” banking transactions.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had last month registered a case against 51-year-old Naik under anti-terror laws for allegedly promoting enmity between different religious groups.