Educate girls for a better future

Women play an important role in society. They are the ones who help children to be great leaders. In the modern times it has become essential to educate women who form the foundation for the development and growth of a nation.

This is to bring to your notice that the lack of education among women, especially those who belong to financially weaker sections and rural areas is a big concern. More than 50 per cent of women in India are not enrolled in schools and even if they get to schools they dropout by the age of 12. This growing problem needs to be solved by creating awareness among people.

Md Rustam Parwez

