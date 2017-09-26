Emerging parties to strengthen BJP?

Former Congress leader Narayan Rane and Tamil megastar Kamal Haasan are likely to float their own political outfits. If they form their political party, then it will indirectly strengthen the BJP. BJP is keen to have alliance with small parties to strengthen its base in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and other regions of the country. If the saffron party has alliance with Rane then it will strengthen the party in Konkan which is known as the stronghold of Rane. BJP plans to use Rane to weaken the base of Congress and Sena and other regions of the state. Rane had last week resigned from the Congress but his son Nitesh continues as a Congress MLA.
Kamal Haasan who had earlier mentioned that saffron is not his colour has softened his stand against BJP. Haasan has stated that he won’t mind joining hands with BJP to work for the welfare of people. The actor also had praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the good governance provided by his party. He lauded the demonetisation and Swachh Bharat campaign of the Modi government. Kamal Haasan added that even though his ideology differs from that of BJP he will work with the party for the welfare of masses. On the other hand, Shiv Sena’s relation with BJP has strained in the state. Sena will keep a check on BJP’s growth in Maharashtra.
Kiran Pawaskar, NCP MLA said, “We can’t say anything about it unless Narayan Rane joins BJP. He has only resigned from the Congress. Even if he forms new party it won’t make any difference to the politics of Maharashtra. Earlier too Raj Thackeray had formed MNS but the party is yet to establish its foothold in the state. In South, actors had formed their own party and have become Chief Minister of the state. However, the scenario is different in case of Rane as he is not a star and lacks mass appeal.”
Gautam Sonawane, RPI (A) Mumbai president said, “Narayan Rane was the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and also had served as a minister in the cabinet. Hence if he will form his own party then it will change the politics of Maharashtra. If Rane and Kamal Haasan are forming their own political parties then it is a right step. However, it does not have anything to do with BJP’s growth.”
Rajan Salvi, Shiv Sena MLA said, “Despite quitting Shiv Sena, Rane has failed to establish himself as an active member of Congress. So even if he forms his own party then it won’t affect Shiv Sena and BJP. After he had quit Sena it didn’t make any difference in Konkan. It’s a strategy of BJP to ask Rane to form his own party to keep opposition in check.”
Praniti Shinde, Congress MLA said, “People are already fed up of BJP due to poor governance. I don’t think that it would make any difference to the state politics. Rane may form his political outfit but people are posting anti-BJP comments on social media.”
Subhash Deshmukh, Cooperation Minister said, “Anything can happen in politics. Five years back people never thought that Arvind Kejriwal will become Chief Minister. India is a democratic country. Rane has served in both Congress and Shiv Sena but now he is planning to launch his own political outfit.”