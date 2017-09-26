Emerging parties to strengthen BJP?

Former Congress leader Narayan Rane and Tamil megastar Kamal Haasan are likely to float their own political outfits. If they form their political party, then it will indirectly strengthen the BJP. BJP is keen to have alliance with small parties to strengthen its base in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and other regions of the country. If the saffron party has alliance with Rane then it will strengthen the party in Konkan which is known as the stronghold of Rane. BJP plans to use Rane to weaken the base of Congress and Sena and other regions of the state. Rane had last week resigned from the Congress but his son Nitesh continues as a Congress MLA.

Kamal Haasan who had earlier mentioned that saffron is not his colour has softened his stand against BJP. Haasan has stated that he won’t mind joining hands with BJP to work for the welfare of people. The actor also had praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the good governance provided by his party. He lauded the demonetisation and Swachh Bharat campaign of the Modi government. Kamal Haasan added that even though his ideology differs from that of BJP he will work with the party for the welfare of masses. On the other hand, Shiv Sena’s relation with BJP has strained in the state. Sena will keep a check on BJP’s growth in Maharashtra.