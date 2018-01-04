Emily Blunt thought Hollywood was made of ‘rainbows and sunbeams’

Hollywood actress Emily Blunt has revealed that she thought the industry was made of “rainbows and sunbeams” when she joined the silver screen but quickly realised that it wasn’t the case.

According to Vanity Fair, the ‘Girl on the Train’ star had a particular expectation of the film industry before she got involved in it and she admits it is far from what she ever thought it would be.

While speaking in a recent interview with the magazine, the ‘Sicario’ star said, “It is a business that you enter into, especially as I did, and it appears to be made of rainbows and sunbeams. Then you realise it’s called show business because it is a business … I am not cynical in my personal life. I actually feel quite hopeful. But with the business itself, you have to approach it in a harder way. I think you have to wear a helmet”.

The actress also revealed that she soon discovered the reality of the industry in her initial years of acting.

She noted, “t was just an accumulation over the years … You are part of a machine that is moving and will overwhelm you and drown you if you are not tough in it. It’s a very precarious industry that can often be quite crushing, so any advice I have for anyone going into it is to do something else.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Emily Blunt will be next seen in the remake of ‘Mary Poppins’ titled ‘Mary Poppins Returns’ alongside Meryl Streep, Dick Van Dyke and Ben Whishaw.