Emily Ratajkowski is losing on roles for being ‘too sexy’

Actress Emily Ratajkowski has lost on two films because of getting branded as “too sexy”.

The “We Are Your Friends” star believes she has not got all the roles she wanted in her career because of her looks, reported Contactmusic.

“There’s this thing that happens to me, ‘Oh, she’s too sexy.’ It’s like an anti-woman thing, that people don’t want to work with me because my b**bs are too big.

“What’s wrong with b**bs? They’re a beautiful feminine thing that needs to be celebrated. Like, who cares? They are great big, they are great small. Why should that be an issue?,” Ratajkowski told Harper’s Bazaar magazine.

