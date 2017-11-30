Eminem announces official release date for ‘Revival’

The Real Slim Shady is all set to have a comeback with his new album.

After months of speculation, Eminem has confirmed that his forthcoming album Revival’ will drop on December 15.

His new album will be called ‘Revival’, and has been teased by a marketing campaign involving fake pharmaceutical adverts.

Playing off of the campaign, the ‘Berzerk’ posted a video about ‘Revival’ on Twitter and Instagram along with the album’s release date.

“Today I have great news for all of you suffering from AR. You see, Revival isn’t a medication at all. Revival is the name of the new album for Eminem and it’s coming out December 15. On behalf of everyone who took part in the Revival campaign, thank you. Don’t worry, you won’t be seeing us again,” a man said in the video.

Fellow musician Dr Dre also shared another fake pharmaceutical advert on Instagram, which reveals that Eminem’s record will be released on December 15. “Use as prescribed by your doctor,” Dre wrote in the caption.

‘Revival’ will complete Eminem’s trilogy of albums following 2009’s ‘Relapse’ and 2010’s ‘Recovery’.

It is also the rapper’s first release since 2013’s ‘The Marshall Mathers LP 2’.