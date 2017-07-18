Ensure freedom of expression

Freedom of expression is very essential in a liberal democracy and any attempt to tamper with it must be sternly dealt by utilising the services of human rights organisations and associations to restore it. When freedom of expression is curbed it is replaced by propaganda which is undemocratic and undesirable.

The cyber police must undergo mandatory courses in human rights, liberalism secularism, ethics, etiquette and finishing courses. It will totally eliminate any undemocratic decisions that can be undertaken by them besides be made autonomous so that they can function impartially and the suggestions must be undertaken to reform the judiciary. In the above case they must be immediately prosecuted and dismissed from service and any attempt to re-instate through political pressure and bribes must result in the person who resorts to such means to be also severely prosecuted. Lack of freedom results in a lack of creativity.

Since our politicians have been elected to uphold the constitution those leaders who fail to do so must be recalled and when the PM,CM and deputy CMs fail to uphold the constitution they must be made to resign. Only then will freedom of expression and democracy be safe in our country.

Peter Castellino

