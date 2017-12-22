Eva Longoria wants ‘Desperate Housewives’ to return

Actor Eva Longoria said she would love it if “Desperate Housewives” was to return to TV screens with her reprising the role of Gabrielle Solis.

The 42-year-old actor, who portrayed Wisteria Lane vixen Gabrielle Solis for eight years from 2004 to 2012, said it could be the right time for the show to make a comeback to screens, reported Contactmusic.

“I wish! I love that show. I miss it every single day. I miss being Gaby. I miss being on that set. I miss everything about it,” Longoria said.

The actor, however, said it is close to impossible for the show to get a revival as the creator of the series, Marc Cherry, has previously stated that he does not want to revisit the characters.

“Our creator has said many times he wouldn’t bring it back,” she said.