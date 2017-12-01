Evanka Trump – The face of women entrepreneurs

Ivanka is an ambassador for women entrepreneurs. Women are excellent managers because they are better focused, both by natural instincts and socially more responsible. Her efforts will immensely encourage women entrepreneurs and that will be good for Make In India and India-USA technical cooperation. They will more quickly understand that health (stamina) and skills are backbone of any industry. They will be more persuasive and derive maximum benefit from our ease of doing business. Swift and effective arbitration will be the result of their greater acceptability. It is also felt that labour relations will be more cordial by virtue of their soothing /motherly personality.

It’s a great move and very surely bound to be tremendously successful.

Full marks to a dashing Evanka Trump!

