Ex-England striker Emile Heskey to promote football in India

Emile Heskey, who represented the Three Lions in 2002 and 2010 FIFA World Cup, is all set to arrive in India next week to unveil his plans to promote and develop football in India.

The former Liverpool and Leicester City forward will travel to several cities in India along with UK’s real estate tycoon Atif Malik as a part of the initiative, which is aimed at personally engaging with kids and fans.

“The success of the FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017 speaks volume about the appetite for football in India,” said Heskey, who will arrive on December 8 in India.

“Through our initiative we aim to associate as many kids as possible with the sport and help them consider football as a serious profession in future,” Heskey added.

Heskey will be accompanied by Atif Malik, one of United Kingdom’s most successful businessmen, who is widely recognised for his entrepreneurial excellence.

“Emile has great plans to develop football in India and I am extremely proud to be associated with him in this project.

We set up the Emile Heskey and Atif Malik Foundation earlier this year together in a bid to help the homeless in Manchester and this would be our second but completely different association together, “added Atif Malik an Asian Jewel Award winner.

Heskey had an illustrious 21-year career, which includes 62 international caps for England and six trophies for Liverpool Football Club including the UEFA Cup.