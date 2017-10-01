Ex-Maharashtra CM Narayan Rane launches new party

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Narayan Rane, who had recently resigned from the Congress, announced the launch of a new party called ‘Maharashtra Swabhiman Paksh’.

“I have just launched the party. I am waiting for some people to join, then I will decide the future course (of action),” the 65-year-old Konkan strongman said at a press conference here.

Rane’s move comes after days of speculation that he may join the BJP. Last week, Rane had also met BJP president Amit Shah in Delhi.

Rane had resigned from the Congress last month while accusing the party of reneging on the promise of making him the chief minister when he had joined the party 12 years ago after leaving the Shiv Sena.

He had also resigned as a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council.

A prominent leader from the influential Maratha community, Rane was the chief minister in 1999 while in the Shiv Sena.