External forces responsible for violence in Kashmir

Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has rightly accused China of interfering in the state’s security situation that has faced heightened terrorist activity and violent protests long-believed to be sponsored by Pakistan. There is an urgent need to study the Kashmir issue in depth and provide a lasting solution as it has become the major problem for India. Don’t we think that the problem should be solved with open mind? Violence makes news. But, a vast majority of people in Kashmir are too busy to make their living. It is rightly said that Kashmir issue is not a law and order problem. It is happening because of external forces. The ongoing fight is a handiwork of external forces and now unfortunately China is also trying to meddle into it but we need a tough law to curb the misuse of information technology. India always thought that Peace can be made by sincerely addressing the grievances. The government must take its cue from those instances and solve the Kashmiri conundrum once and for all.

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)