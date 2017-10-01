Extortion case: Dawood Ibrahim’s brother Iqbal Kaskar sent to judicial custody

The Thane Court sent underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s younger brother Iqbal Kaskar and two other accused to judicial custody till October 13 in connection with an extortion case.

The Police custody of fourth accused, Pankaj Gangar, has been extended till October 5.

Last Thursday, the Thane Crime Branch arrested a businessman, Pankaj Gangwar, over the extortion case.

Earlier on September 26, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) began its investigation against Kaskar, his aides Israr Z Saiyyad and Mumtaz A Shaikh and others.

Also, on September 19, the Thane Court had sent Kaskar and two others to police custody for eight days.

The Police sought custody of all three accused in involvement of collecting evidence, identification of other co-accused involved, collection of their voice samples, recovery of arms and ammunition.

Kaskar was arrested on September 18 on the charges of extortion. The police said that they were investigating whether Dawood was involved personally in his brother’s extortion rackets or not.

Kaskar used to issue threats in the name of his elder sibling and was demanding huge extortion money.

Kaskar was nabbed from his Mumbai residence after a complaint was filed given by a builder who was facing extortion threats since 2013.

The builder was taken into confidence and a complaint of extortion vide under Section 384, 386, 387, 34 was registered at Kasarvadavali Police Station.