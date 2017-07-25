Fadnavis congratulates President Kovind

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis congratulated Ram Nath Kovind on becoming the 14th President of India.

“Congratulations to Hon #RamNathKovind ji on taking oath as the 14th President of India! Honoured to witness oath ceremony,” Fadnavis tweeted.

Kovind was worn in as India’s 14th president, the first BJP leader and the second Dalit in the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Kovind was administered the oath of office to “preserve, protect and defend the constitution and law” by Chief Justice of India J S Kehar in an impressive ceremony in the Central Hall of Parliament.