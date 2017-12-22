Fadnavis govt mulls freedom fighter status for those jailed during Emergency

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the government was considering giving the status of ‘freedom fighter’ to those who were jailed during the Emergency, imposed by the Indira Gandhi government in 1975.

Replying to a query raised by BJP leader Eknath Khadse in the state Legislative Assembly, Fadnavis said they will take “an appropriate decision regarding the proposal during the first Cabinet meeting in the New Year.”

“The state government has sought information from every district of Maharashtra to take the decision,” he said.

“There are some six-seven states in the country where a similar decision has been taken. I have sought information regarding the same,” the chief minister said.

Earlier, Khadse said there were many people who fought for the protection of democracy (during Emergency), in the same way as people fought for the country’s freedom, “They are no less custodians of democracy, hence they should be rewarded appropriately,” he said.