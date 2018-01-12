Fadnavis okays DPR for Metro 4A route extension till Gaimukh

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis approved on Friday the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the extension of Metro 4A project route from Kasarwadavali to Gaimukh in Thane district.

The Metro 4A project, which is estimated to cost Rs 949 crore, will have two stations- Gowniwada and Gaimukh- on the extended route.

The 2.7-kms extension will ensure that the entire Ghodbunder Road is connected by the Metro corridor till Gaimukh, an official said.

This additional route is part of 32-km long Wadala- Ghatkopar-Mulund-Thane Kasarwadvali corridor.

The route extension will add 1.5 lakh passengers, taking the total number of passengers to 8.7 lakh. Commuting between Thane and South Mumbai will be easier, the official added.

The project is expected to be completed by March 2022.

The DPR was approved by Fadnavis at the 144th meeting of Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), where Maharashtra Housing Minister Prakash Mehta, Mumbai Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar and senior officials were present.

Fadnavis also directed to complete the work for transport hub and logistic park at Bhiwandi.