Faf du Plessis doubtful for Boxing Day Test due to viral infection

South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis is doubtful for the inaugural four-day Test against Zimbabwe after picking up a viral infection in the week leading up to the game.

The 33-year-old has not played any Cricket after sustaining an acute lumbar disc injury during the third ODI against Bangladesh late October and was subsequently sidelined for six weeks.

During his injury lay-off, du Plessis laos underwent a surgery on a problematic shoulder during that period and, therefore, was forced to miss the recently-concluded Ram Slam. He was also not named in the Cricket South Africa (CSA) Invitation XI for a warm-up match against Zimbabwe.

But now du Plessis confirmed that he has also been laid low recently due to a virus.

“My progress was really good over the last two weeks. But I picked up a virus last week which has slowed me down a little bit, so right now where we stand is trying to get to practice and see how it (the back) feels,” Sport24 quoted du Plessis, as saying.

When asked about his fitness knowing a Test series against India is around the corner, the South African skipper hinted that he would not risk by playing against Zimbabwe.

“Last week I was 80-20 for playing, probably now closer to 60-40 playing.The selectors will get together with the coach and decide who they think is the best guy to stand-in in a one off Test,” du Plessis said.

Following lone Test against Zimbabwe which will begin on Boxing Day, South Africa are slated to host India for three-match Test series, six ODIs and three T20Is, starting on January 5 in Cape Town.