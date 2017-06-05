Students have given their best shot in exams and should now just relax when the results are going to be declared. Tension and stress would not change your marks and the results are just the beginning of a new leap in life. Some would fare exceedingly well while others may not but failure is the stepping stone to success and those with unmet expectations should consider this as a challenge to study with more dedication to scale better goals in life.

Results and marks are no guarantee for success in life but hard work is. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s example who rose from selling tea to becoming the Prime Minister of our country should inspire not just all students but every citizen of our country to have a dream which they should work to achieve.

Admissions are administrative hurdles but students should opt for counselling to choose a stream which is more suited to their talent. Wishing all students the very best for the results and future success is in their own hands which they should grasp at every given opportunity in life.

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)