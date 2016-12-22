Fake currency racket busted in MP, Punjab, many held with colour printer

The Madhya Pradesh Police and Punjab Police busted two fake currency notes rackets arrested many persons from both the state for printing fake Rs. 2,000 new notes and printer from them.

The kingpin of the racket is at large. The police seized from the trio fake Rs. 100 and Rs. 500 notes worth Rs. 13,900.

The accused were booked under Section 489 of IPC and further investigations are underway, said Ashish, Superintendent of Police, Gwalior.

This is the second alleged racket exposed by the MP police in three days which was printing new currency notes. Earlier on Saturday, two people were arrested from Burhar town of Shahdol district for allegedly printing fake Rs. 2,000 notes at a pathology lab.

In Gwalior, the police stumbled upon the alleged racket during a routine vehicular check in Hazira area on Tuesday.

A man, identified as Ashutosh, was purchasing cigarettes with a ₹500 note at a roadside shop. The shopkeeper got suspicious about the note and called the police who were checking vehicles.

When Ashutosh was grilled, he broke down and admitted being part of the racket, involving two others.

In another case, Mohali police arrested accused in the case of recovery of Rs. 42 lakh in fake currency notes. The accused has been identified as Vinod Kumar, the driver of the three accused arrested earlier.

SSP Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said, “Vinod dealt with clients and brought the material for printing new currency notes.”

During interrogation, it was found that the accused had duped six persons so far. People who exchanged their money are yet to be identified. They were trying to dodge the income tax department while disposing off money under the table, police sources said.

The accused arrested previously include Abhinav Verma, a 21-year-old engineering graduate of Chitkara University and a resident of Dhakoli, who, incidentally, developed sensors for the blind at the Indian Science Congress in 2015, Suman Nagpal, 54, a property dealer from Ludhiana and Vishakha Verma, 23, a resident of Kapurthala who is doing MBA from Manipur.