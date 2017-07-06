Farm Waiver paving way for reducing government spending

It was indeed a blessing in disguise for the government to have an overall control over spending after the farm loan waiver has been extended to farmers in the state. The amount over spent on lavish activities can be curtailed to the minimum and saved for better options available in the hands on the government departments. With the result the cash crop, infrastructure and development projects budget will be slashed by 30% and it is a step in the right direction. The drastic measures include official travel by business class by bureaucrats and arranging meetings through videos conferencing as a retrograde step. Instead of photo copying scanning can be made use to save cost. Immediate purchase of cars and air-conditioners for officials are stopped to balance the budget in the coming years. Overall 30 per cent cut on budgetary provision is one more great initiative towards austerity. However, the minister are not falling in the ambit of these measures and that really defeat the very purpose of cuts in government spending.

Anandambal Subbu

