Farmers from Thane villages ready to give land for Super E-way

Farmers from three villages in Thane district said they are ready to give land for the proposed Mumbai-Nagpur Super Communication Expressway, a pet project of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

At an event held in Fugale village in the district today, as many as 76 farmers from that village gave their consent for their 311 hectares land for the project. Besides, 25 farmers from Washala Budruk (140 hectares) and 17 from Tokarkhand (30 hectares) said they are willing to give the land for the Super Expressway, which has been renamed as Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Corridor, a release by Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), said.

“Farmers from Fugale, Washala Budruk, Tokarkhand villages demand construction of the Super Expressway through their villages. They gathered in large numbers at Fugale and handed over the memorandum to Radheshyam Mopalwar, Vice-Chairman & Managing Director of MSRDC, requesting him to consider their consent and initiate the process of construction from their localities,” the release said.

Farmers from these villages say they are deprived of even basic infrastructure facilities and expressed hope that once this Expressway is completed, it would bring development in their region.

Addressing the farmers, Mopalwar said, “We are very happy to see the spontaneous participation of farmers from Fugale, Washala Budruk and Tokarkhand villages. Farmers from these villages have set an example of volunteer participation in the all-round development of the entire state.”

Total 67 kms of the Expressway will pass through Thane district. About 832 hectares land is required for it from Thane. Out of this, 250 hectares is a forest land, followed by 100 hectare Government and remaining 482 hectare land accounting to the individuals and private.