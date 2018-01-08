Fashion blackout at Golden Globes 2018

Usually, the red carpet at tan award shows a blend of different colours, but this year, the 75th Golden Globe Awards was a complete blackout.

Most of the celebs, like Emma Stone, Jessica Biel, Mariah Carey, Diane Kruger, walked the ramp in all black to be a part of the protest against the sexual harassment in showbiz and other industries, brought to light by the downfall of shamed movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

“ON SUNDAY WE WEAR BLACK to stand in solidarity with men and women everywhere who have been silenced by discrimination, harassment and abuse,” said a tweet from the Time’s Up initiative, launched by hundreds of prominent women in Tinseltown to shine a light on the issue.

Michelle Williams arrived with Tarana Burke, the creator of the #MeToo hashtag that exploded in the wake of the revelations about Weinstein as women recounted their experiences online.

Amy Poehler entered with Restaurant Opportunities Center United president Saru Jayaraman.

The colour black was chosen as a way for the movie and TV industry to make a statement against a pervasive culture of misconduct.