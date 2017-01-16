Father-Son feud escalate, Netaji brands CM Akhilesh as ‘anti-Muslim’

Amid the battle for supremacy in UP’s ruling family, Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav on Monday accused chief minister Akhilesh Yadav of having a negative approach towards Muslims and said he will fight against his son if he does not heed to his advice.

Extremely upset with the ongoing friction in the Samajwadi Party, Mulayam alleged that his son was always against the appointment of a Muslim Director General of Police (DGP) in Uttar Pradesh.

“Akhilesh attempted to wipe out the Muslims. It was on my urge that three constables from the Muslim community were appointed in the police force,” said Mulayam while addressing the party workers in Lucknow.

Mulayam, in a fit of anger, also alleged that his son was acting at the behest of his uncle Ram Gopal Yadav.

“My son does not listen to me. He works on the instructions of Ram Gopal,” he said.

“I always advocated interest of Muslims. When I ensured appointment of a Muslim as state’s Director General of Police (DGP), Akhilesh did not talk to me for 15 days. He did not want any Muslim on this post. It gave an anti-Muslim message,” he alleged.

Mulayam said, “I have made a lot of sacrifices to make the party. He (Akhilesh) is not adhering to me and sacked a number of ministers including a woman. Senior ministers were sacked without any reasons”.

Earlier, Mulayam reached brother Shivpal’s residence and later the party office and addressed the workers.