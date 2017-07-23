FC Pune City to focus on young players, says head coach

The head coach of ISL franchise FC Pune City Antonio Habas today said that the team would focus on its younger players ahead of season four of the league, to be commenced in November.

“Young players are hungry and eager to learn new things. I believe they will be the turning point for the team. We will focus on developing the youngsters,” Habas said after the ISL domestic players draft here today.

FC Pune City have retained young goalkeeper Vishal Kaith and inducted 20-year-old forward Ashique Kuruniyan from last season.

The club also signed Uruguayan striker Emiliano Alfaro, Kean Lewis, Adil Khan Lalchhuanmmawla, Jewel Raja, Nim Dorjee, Isaac Vanmalsawma Harpreet Singh, Wayne Vaz, Kamljit Singh, Baljit Sahni Rohit Kumar, Ajay Singh, Gurtej Singh and Pawan Kumar.