Federer clinches 18th Grand Slam Title

Rafael Nadal fired all cylinders but it was Roger Federer who kept his cool to win the Australian Open finals which went to the wire and it was perhaps the best ever finals played in the land of the kangaroos. It was Grand Slam No.18 for Roger Federer and his 5th Australia Open but this one was special as he was going through a Slam draught due to injury issues for the last half decade. Switzerland is famous for the Alps but the world of sports remember it more for Federer deeds on courts.

Rafael Nadal played like a champion but there had to be only one winner and Federer one thought was lucky. Nadal won the hearts of one and all but Tennis was the winner in the clash of the titans. Well played Federer and Rafael. The world enjoyed and rejoiced and it truly was an amazing mesmerizing game of tennis that would be remembered for a long time to come.

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)