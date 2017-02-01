Federer finish in style

Tennis players mature with age and that was clear at the Australian open in Melbourne. Both Nadal and Federer fought tooth and nail for the supremacy of winning a battle of wits and break all the shackles as seeding are only for paper and nothing else. Seventh seed Roger Federer outclassed Rafael Nadal in a five setter and kept the audience on the edge of their seats throughout the final set. After equalising at 2-2, Nadal was ruthless in taking an early lead and sailing at 2-0 and that was enough for Federer to lock horns with left handed Spaniard to make a match of it. He made it 3-3 at first and went on an all out attack to clinch the Australian Open title for the 5th time and his over all career Grand Slam title to 18. Despite equalling the 2-2 in the fourth set, Nadal thought it was easy once he achieved an early lead and lacked positive play to serve aces or attack Federer in the nets and thus surrendered the set and the match. It was game, set, match and the Championship for Federer in the end. At 35, the Swiss finished the task in style in calming Nadal for one final time.

