Feel no pressure to score, says U-17 World Cupper Jeakson

His name has been etched in Indian football history for scoring the country’s first ever World Cup goal but Jeakson Singh does not feel any additional pressure to score in the Hero I-League.

“My job as a midfielder is to provide support to the defence and the forwards as per the situation. If I get a chance to score I will take it, but there is no pressure on me to score,” said Singh, who is yet to find the net in the I- League for Indian Arrows.

Asked about his experience playing in the league, the teenager says it has been full of surprises, and playing with some of the countries best is a reward in itself.

“The Hero I-League experience has been exciting and full of pleasant surprises.

At the end of the day we are sharing the pitch with some of the best players of the country and that in itself is a big accolade for us,” he said.

Singh, who scored against Colombia in the FIFA U-17 World Cup held in October, also feels playing in the league, has been a challenging experience.

“The level of the I-League is very high. There are players who can literally change the outcome of a match with a swing of their feet and that fused with high intensity has certainly been one of the challenges,” Singh said.

“The teams in the I-league are very tactically organised and have much more experience under their belts as compared to us which proves to be the difference in crunch matches.”

But the teenager is confident about his team, “We have been together longer than some of the club teams and hence, we have a bond of brotherhood established between us.

“Everything we do on the pitch is as a single unit and that is where our strength lies. We play as a unit, we attack as a unit and we defence as a unit,” Singh added.