I have felt belittle: Carey Mulligan on sexism in Hollywood

Actor Carey Mulligan said she has experienced sexism in Hollywood and felt “belittled” for being a woman in the film industry.

The 32-year-old actor said she often has to fight to make her voice heard when discussing scripts with film executives, reported Vogue Australia.

“I have felt belittled and … kind of lesser-than. I’ve definitely experienced sexism in terms of how I’ve been treated. When I’ve tried to assert my opinion on scripts, for example, I feel I’ve had to fight a bit harder to get my voice heard,” Mulligan said.

The actor, who has two-year-old daughter Evelyn and a three-month-old baby whose name and gender have not been revealed with her husband Marcus Mumford, also praised writer Dave Hare for not to altering her character in crime-thriller “Collateral” after learning she was pregnant.

“I loved that he didn’t rewrite my character, that he just didn’t make a fuss about it. It felt more real to life, because when you’re pregnant you do just go about your life,” she said.