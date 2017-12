Through the columns of your esteemed daily, I would like to express that our society is facing a very grave problem of corruption that has threatened basic foundations of society. Corruption in India is so much present in politics as well that sometimes it’s as if people really believed it’s a natural or inborn feature of the Indian democracy. Because of country’s huge size, it has socio-ethnic diversity. The corruption is increasing to such a level that India has been marked among the top 20 corrupt countries in the world. The major reasons of fast creeping corruption are political instability, poverty, unequal structure of society, unemployment. In time justice can minimise corruption practices.

Black money which can help India in other sectors necessary for development is being used to develop the businesses, owners and other parts. It’s an appeal to all the Indians, please don’t sleep now, don’t close your eyes, this is the right time to wake up and to fight against corruption and corrupt people. Everyone has to be getting ready to root out this corruption.

Md Rustam Parwez

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)