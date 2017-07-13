Fighting terrorism

We strongly condemn the inhuman attack on “Amarnath Yatra” pilgrims.

Terrorism cannot be effectively countered by delivering speeches and action is required on ground. I do not understand why the BJP should continue to share power with PDP? Is the party power hungry and its ministers selfish. What is the use of sending pilgrims to the shrine accompanied by paramilitary forces? Why publicise this yatra too much and invite retaliation. Youth are misguided for narrow political gains. India always talks about the Pakistan occupied Kashmir region but takes no step to reclaim it. We expect others to fight our battle. The atmosphere in the country is such that unless you blindly and excessively back Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, you are considered no good. There is no effort to control population.

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)