Fire breaks out in a flat at Worli

A fire broke out at a flat inside the Himalaya building near Flora hotel in Worli, fire brigade official said.

No one was hurt in the blaze, which erupted inside a closed flat on the fifth floor in the ground plus ten floor residential building at around 4:50 PM, they said.

Eight fire engines were pressed into service to douse the blaze, officials said.

According to them, a short circuit could have caused behind the fire.

“The fire was confined to electric wing, electric installation and household articles in the locked flat,” said PS Rahangdale, chief fire officer.