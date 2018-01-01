Fire Safety and Prevention

Double checking everything is the key to safety. When you leave your house /workplace, recheck if lights and fans are off, gas is shut and then thoughtfully close it. Generally we are in such hurry that we forget a few things.

To give you a lighter moment, lovable hawaldar in film Shri 420 asks Raj kapoor, “tumhari istri (wife) aab garam nahin hoti”, and see how he runs to find disaster.

In places like bars etc, it’s important to mark escape route and keep it clear of any obstruction.

BMC must carry out a thorough safety audit to check fire risks and that includes electrician wiring. An honest annual audit should be good enough.

In this instant case of Lower Parel fire, the local ward officer and police inspector must be penalised.

BMC must have more well trained personnel rather than mere “mukaddams “. Training in fire prevention and first aid.

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)