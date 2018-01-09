Fire tragedies need utmost attention

It is indeed really sorry state of affairs in a metropolitan city like Mumbai that people caught in fire tragedy in housing complexes and busy business places. Major fire broke out in Marol area and four people including two kids were killed in an apartment blaze. This is one more case of negligence on the part housing society to spot the faulty wiring to an A/C unit and oil. In the past we saw a spark from the birthday cake ignited fire. Mumbai buildings are increasingly becoming old and prone to fire accidents and it is up to BMC to have a disaster management team to press the cause for frequent fires even during winter season. Mumbai buildings are not safe from fires and the government should find out the real reasons for the fire. Current statistics of deaths and injuries, in relation to fires, proves to be alarming and increasing in numbers. It is time to prevent major fires in the Metropolitan city and BMC should play positive role in paying more attention to prevent such blaze.

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)