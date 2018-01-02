First poster of Shah Rukh’s ‘Zero’ is here

After treating us with a glimpse of superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s dwarf avatar in ‘Zero’, the makers have now released the first poster of the highly anticipated flick.

The ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ star looks adorable in the picture as he can be seen wearing a white vest and a pair of boxers.

Film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the image and wrote alongside, “And here comes the first poster of #Zero… Stars Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma… Aanand L Rai directs… 21 Dec 2018 release… #2ZERO18”

After months of speculation, the title of SRK’s upcoming film with Aanand L. Rai was unveiled on Monday.

The movie, releasing on December 21, also features Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.